The tussle over shifting of Asia Cup 2023 venue outside of Pakistan continues despite an emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council earlier this month. As of now, Pakistan have the hosting rights for the continental tournament but BCCI has maintained it won’t be able to send its team meaning the venue will have to be shifted to a neutral venue.

The ACC meeting was held in Bahrain and was attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah but the Indian cricket board stuck to its stance. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had last year retaliated in response to Shah’s remark by threatening to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India.

Star India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin thinks that the scenario in which Pakistan doesn’t take part in the world cup in India isn’t possible.

“Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won’t be participating. If you want us to participate do change the venue," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“But we would have seen this happen many times. When we say that we won’t go to their place, they will that they will also not come to our place. Similarly, Pakistan has said that they will also not come to the World Cup. But however, I think it is not possible," he added.

While various reports claim that Asia Cup could be shifted to the UAE but Ashwin says he would be pleased if it’s held in Sri Lanka instead.

“But the final call might be the Asia Cup moved to Sri Lanka. This is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai guys. I will also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka." Ashwin said.

Another meeting of the ACC will be held in March during which a final call on the venue could be taken.

