'It Should Give Thalaivan a Great Chance to Come Back': CSK CEO Calls Dhoni-Stokes Duo a 'Great Combination'

Ben Stokes on Friday became the joint-third most-expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history after he was bought by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The English all-rounder bagged a contract worth Rs 16.25 crore, equalling the record of South Africa’s Chris Morris, who had cracked the deal from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2021.

The Englishman comes in as a like-for-like replacement for Dwyane Bravo who drew curtains on his IPL career earlier this year. Stokes also provides a captaincy option to the franchise that has been looking for an option beyond legendary MS Dhoni.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023 Auction Coverage

Advertisement

Speaking about having the all-rounder onboard, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the combination of Stokes and Dhoni will yield positive results for the team.

“Getting an all-rounder the calibre of Ben Stokes was really a very good one for the team. He has the experience of winning two World Cups for England. Another World Cup-winning captain, our ‘Thalaivan’ is, I think it will be a great combination for CSK," said team CEO Kasi Viswanathan in a video shared by CSK on Twitter.

Stokes has played with Dhoni in the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant back in 2017. In CSK, he will be joining the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Kyle Jamieson and Viswanathan feels that the team has a great mix of all-rounders.

“Other three all-rounders went for a big price, we knew we had a chance. And I think we grabbed that chance and we are lucky to have it. We have a very good mix of all-rounders in the sense we have a Ben Stokes. We have a Jadeja, we have a Moeen Ali. We have a Jamieson. So, I think it’s a good blend.

Advertisement

“As far as bowling is concerned, we have a good crop of Indian seamers also, and it should give captain ‘Thalaivan’ a great chance to come back and do well this season," he added.

ALSO READ | ‘Ben Stokes will be Captain’: Former NZ All-rounder Says Dhoni has the Opportunity to ‘Pass the Baton’

Stokes is one of the most sought-after all-rounders in world cricket. He has captaincy experience and has played in IPL for different teams. With Dhoni captaining the side this season, Stokes will also get time to settle in CSK and will be ready to take over in future.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here