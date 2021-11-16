'It Still Hurts a Little Bit': Trent Boult on Losing T20 WC Final to Australia

New Zealand star bowler Trent Boult has said that the T20 World cup final loss to Australia “still hurts" but he is looking forward to bouncing back and making it big in the upcoming series against India. Even though New Zealand maintained an excellent campaign in the ICC tournament but the team had to go down against Australia in the final. The Black Caps’ wait for a limited-overs ICC trophy still goes on. New Zealand will now start its tour to India from Wednesday.

In an interview with New Zealand Cricket, Boult commented upon New Zealand’s campaign in ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and the upcoming series against India.

Advertisement

“I have had time to process the result and yeah, it still hurts a little bit to swallow the result but life goes on. We quickly went back to the hotel, packed our bags and were on a chartered flight to Jaipur to play the series against India," the speedster said in an interview to New Zealand Cricket.

>ALSO READ | Controversy Over Virat Kohli’s Restaurant Chain Following Allegations by LGBTQIA+ Activism Group

“I think the boys did themselves proud with what we achieved in this tournament. We had a great performance against England and went to the final where, unfortunately we came out on the wrong end. The boys are hurting but hopefully next time we can go all the way," he added.

Lauding the performances of the players in UAE, Boult said reading the wicket and adapting to it has always been the strength of New Zealand.

“It has always been the strength of this side to read the wicket and quickly adapt to it. This time, it was a bit different than the pitches that we were used to but the boys performed well nonetheless.

“There’s a lot of hype when it comes to the ICC events but a lot of youngsters in our team stood up to that challenge in different times. There’s another T20 World Cup next year and another 50-over World cup the year after that. I think the white-ball New Zealand team is in a good position," Boult said

Asked about facing India in their own backyard, Boult said, “The World Cup final was a very big stage and second to that is probably coming to India and facing them in their own backyard. The boys are definitely looking forward to that."

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘Cost of My Watch is Not Rs 5 crore’: Pandya Reveals Actual Price, Says ‘Wrong Perceptions’ Floating Around

New Zealand are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals against India on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday respectively. Later, the two teams will engage in a two-match Test series beginning from November 27. New Zealand’s tour of India will end on December 7, 2021.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here