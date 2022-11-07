Suryakumar Yadav is having a great time with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup on tricky Australia tracks which are offering pace and bounce for the bowlers. Suryakumar, who travelled to Australia for the first time, has smashed 225 runs in 5 matches at an average of 75. He has already hit three-half centuries and is currently the third-highest run-getter in the tournament.

During Sunday’s match, Suryakumar, the top-ranked T20I batter, also became the first Indian and only the second player in the world after Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to score 1000 T20I runs or more in a calendar year apart from being the leading run-getter in the format in 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

The 32-year-old has been scoring consistently at an astonishing strike in tough conditions where several premier batters including Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam are struggling to get going.

Veteran sports journalist Makarand Waingankar revealed that Surya asked Parsi Gymkhana cricket secretary Khodadad to prepare a top bounce track for him to get prepared for the Australian conditions in T20 World Cup.

“I doubt any Mumbai sports journalist watched how Surya Yadav prepared for the WC. He requested Parsi Gymkhana cricket secretary Khodadad for green top bouncy pitch. He would get his side arm specialist & Gymkhana coach former Mumbai opner Vinayak Mane would invite different type of bowlers," the veteran sports journalist wrote on Twitter.

He further lauded the efforts of Mane who worked hard with SKY during the training sessions and shared his valuable inputs with him as the Indian batter was also a good student who was keen to learn.

Also Read | T20 World Cup: They Came, They Saw, As Suryakumar Yadav Conquered the MCG

Advertisement

“In 4 hour practice session Surya and Vinoo Mane would create match simulations and put more emphasis on perfecting strokes. Surya was all ears when Vinoo spoke. When I watched from the first floor of the pavilion it was a method in madness but the way these guys planned meticulously and executed perfectly it was fantastic. So you know the secret beyond the success of Surya Yadav. Keep pressing accelerator, Surya. Thanks Vinoo Mane for your efforts," he added.

Advertisement

The Indian team has one of the strongest batting line-ups in T20 World Cup but apart from Virat Kohli and SKY, other batters are struggling to score runs consistently for them. In the semifinal, India need to put up a collective show against a quality English side to keep their winning of the second T20 World Cup trophy alive.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here