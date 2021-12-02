‘It was a No-brainer’: Robin Uthappa Surprised over Release of DC Star Batsman

India batter Robin Uthappa has expressed his surprise over Delhi Capitals’ decision to release Shikhar Dhawan ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Delhi-based franchise also let go of South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada while retaining his fellow countryman Anirch Nortje.

Delhi’s first retention was their skipper Rishabh Pant, who was given DC’s charge during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Swashbuckling opener Prithvi Shaw and spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel were also retained by Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, Delhi decided against retaining their spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin, who was recalled in India’s T20 set up for the ICC T20 World Cup.

But it was Shikhar Dhawan’s exclusion that took everyone by surprise. Uthappa believes that Delhi had a perfect opening combination in Shaw and Dhawan. While speaking with Star Sports, Uthappa, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad during the most recent edition of IPL, said Dhawan’s retention was a “no brainer."

“About Shikhar, for sure. He has done so exceptionally well for them. It was a no-brainer. I thought Kagiso Rabada would be a no-brainer," said Uthappa on Star Sports.

“If they had both, Kagiso and Anrich Nortje, you essentially have your fast bowling set up and then you go for another couple of Indian fast bowlers and then you have your bowling line-up set up and that was a very dangerous bowling line-up, a match-winning bowling line-up.

“And even up there, we know how dangerous Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan can be, so the fact that they have let go of one from that pair is actually quite surprising," he added.

Delhi Capitals also released their former skipper Shreyas Iyer. He led the Delhi-based unit until his injury earlier this year, which forced him to miss the India leg of the tournament. Iyer returned to the squad during the second leg of the league but Pant retained the captaincy.

Delhi have reached the playoff stage of IPL in the last three years. They made their first final appearance in IPL 2020.

