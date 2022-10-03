'It Was All Blur, Could Only Remember My Late Father'- Mukesh Kumar after Maiden India Call-Up

The Indian team for upcoming ODI series against South Africa got selected on Sunday (October 2) and it became a dream come true for medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Kumar had no idea about his national selection until he was added to the Indian team’s official whatsapp group. It was then when Kumar realised he’ll be wearing the Indian jersey against South Africa in the ODIs starting from October 6 in Lucknow.

“I got very emotional. It was all blur. I could only remember my father late Kashi Nath Singh’s face. My father till I played Ranji Trophy for Bengal didn’t think I am good enough to do well professionally. Unko Shaq thaa ki main kaabil hoon bhi ya nahi," Mukesh told PTI from Rajkot where he is playing for Rest of India.

Kumar lost his father to a brain stroke just before the Ranji finals. He would train in the morning and then spent time beside his father’s hospital bed.

After the selection, Kumar said, “Today my mom had tears in her eyes. She was so emotional. Everyone at home started crying."

Kumar’s father wanted him to get a government job and for the same, he even appeared for the CRPF exams thrice but destiny had some different plans for him. He didn’t get the CRPF job but now, being a first class cricketer, he is employed with CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General office).

He has been Bengal’s most consistent new ball bowler and the five for in first Test against New Zealand ‘A’ and a four for on first day of Irani Cup fast tracked his progress into the Indian team.

While asking him whether he will call it a God’s gift that he is able to move the ball both ways or not?

The 29-year-old answered,"Aapke haathon ki Kalakari Bhagwan ki den hai, lekin unka diya huwa ashirwad pe mehnat nahi karoge toh kuch nahi hoga. (You can have God’s gift but what you do with that is upto you)."

“Life is all about learning and it never stops. My endeavour would be to ensure that till I play cricket, I should never stop learning," he added.

Kumar thanked his India A coach VVS Laxman, who was also his mentor in Bengal a few seasons back. Laxman gave him an advice that worked wonders for Mukesh in recent games.

“Laxman sir told me that Mukesh whatever lengths you bowl for Bengal and how you set up batters, just replicate that consistently. I just followed his instruction," he said.

Kumar has created wonders with red ball (113* wickets in 31* FC games), with an economy rate of 5.25 in List A where he has 17 scalps from 18 games.

When he was asked about the changes from Red SG Test to white kookaburra, he mentioned that most basic remain the same, only a little change is needed.

“Basics remain the same. Even with white kookaburra, you need to pitch it up to top order and with old ball hit hard lengths and bowl cutters."

In one of the most rare incidents, Kumar is one of those cricketers in recent times, who has made it to Indian squad without having an IPL deal. It will be interesting to see how he performances against South Africa and whether this call up to the team will lead him to IPL auctions or not.

