'It Was Neesham's Idea': Trent Boult on Dismissing KL Rahul With a Perfect In-Swinger

Trent Boult produced a masterclass to dismiss KL Lucknow Supergiants skipper KL Rahul off the first ball of the innings. This was a pure in-swinger in the most classical sense as it came back in sharply leaving the batter shellshocked. He then dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham off the next ball to trouble LSG further.

“(Around the wicket to KL Rahul) It was a late call in the morning. It was Neesham’s idea. Rahul is a great player, but nice for a plan like that to come off. It is my role with the new ball to be aggressive and take wickets in the powerplay so it was a good feeling to get a couple. (Came over the wicket later) You guys have seen me bowl enough," Boult said.

“At the top it is to pitch it up and get some movement. (Kuldeep Sen) He is a great guy, bowls with heart. Executed under pressure and will only grow from an experience like that. There are some quality fast bowling assets in our side and throughout the tournament. (Are you going to watch the over again?) I will probably watch my batting first," he added.

A brilliant late onslaught by Shimron Hetmyer (59 not out off 36 balls) and a tactical switch by R Ashwin, who became the first player in IPL history to get retired out, helped Rajasthan Royals reach a modest 165/6 in 20 overs in Match 20 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

Hetmyer and Ashwin were going strong having rescued Rajasthan Royals from 4-67 to 135 in the 19th over when Ashwin, after taking a single off Avesh Khan, sprinted to the dugout and Riyan Parag, considered a better finisher, stepped into the field.

But it was Heymyer who capitalised on the situation, swatted Khan over deep point and midwicket off successive balls as Rajasthan Royals made a late charge towards a respectable total. Hetmyer and Ashwin added 68 runs for the fifth wicket of 51 balls as they revived the Royals innings.

