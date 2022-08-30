'It was Too Late': Wasim Akram Highlights Babar Azam's 'Mistake' That Led Pakistan to 5-wicket Loss

Pakistan’s 5-wicket defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2022 has raised quite a few fingers over the captaincy of Babar Azam. Despite being in top form, the Pakistan skipper couldn’t contribute much as he scored just 10 runs off 9 deliveries before losing his wicket to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Later, a few decisions taken by him in the second innings of the game put him under the scanner as India managed to cross the finish line with 2 balls to spare.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram questioned the way Babar rotated his bowlers. Spinner Mohammed Nawaz provided Pakistan with big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on successive deliveries. But after bowling the 12th over, he was brought into the attack right in the final over.

Nawaz did manage to get a wicket off the first ball, knocking over Ravindra Jadeja. But that wasn’t enough to save Pakistan as Hardik Pandya smashed a six off the fourth ball to take India through.

Speaking on Star Sports Network, Akram was of the opinion that bringing in Nawaz after a long gap is something that Babar shouldn’t have done.

“I like this T20 type of pitch. I enjoyed watching bowlers bowl bouncers and getting wickets, on both sides. It was a good cricketing game that went down to the wire till the last over. Babar made one mistake. He should have had Nawaz bowl the 13th or 14th over. It was too late. You can’t have a spinner in T20s bowling in the last 3 to 4 overs, especially against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya," Akram said on Star Sports.

“He is a very clever bowler, Nawaz. He had just bowled the straighter one and got the inside edge. Well done India. They won the game. Congratulations. But I was impressed by Pakistan’s bowler. Dahani, playing his 3rd or 4th game, Naseem Shah, 20-21 years old playing his first game, Haris Rauf has been consistent for Pakistan and every bowler tried their heart out. You can see that the future is bright for Pakistan as far as fast bowling is concerned," Akram added.

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar was baffled over Iftikhar Ahmed getting promoted in the batting order. In his YouTube video, former pace legend said both India and Pakistan tried their best to lose the game as they displayed a poor game of cricket.

