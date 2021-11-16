'It Wasn’t a Performance Worthy of a Final', Gautam Gambhir Slams New Zealand's Performance vs Australia

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has criticised New Zealand’s performance in the T20 World Cup performance, where they went down to Australia by eight wickets in Dubai. Kane Williamson starred with the bat as the Blackcaps set a target of 173 for their Trans-Tasman rivals. In return, Australia chased down the target with seven balls to spare as their bowler faltered at the biggest stage of them all.

“My favourite side after India (for the T20 World Cup) was New Zealand. Seeing them bullied around like an apprentice wasn’t a pleasant experience," wrote Gambhir in his column for TOI.

“New Zealand is one team that prides itself on meticulous planning, clear role definitions, precise execution and all this without any fanfare…If I was a New Zealand supporter, I would have demanded a refund seeing my team all over the place in second half. It wasn’t a performance worthy of a final," he added.

Gautam Gambhir stated that he is utterly unimpressed with how the Black Caps, led by Kane Williamson, carried themselves in the second half of the mega clash.

“They batted very well to score 172 for four. More often than not this kind of score isn’t that tough to defend, especially with a balanced attack like that of New Zealand. But clearly the occasion got to them as they didn’t look the same team that beat India or England in the semis." he wrote.

Trent Boult was the only New Zealand bowler who troubled the Australia batters as David Warner, and Mitchell Marsh hit fifties as Gautam Gambhir saw his ‘second team’ succumb to the pressure of the final.

