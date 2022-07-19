ITA vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction: Italy vs Isle of Man, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, July 19, Kerava International Cricket Ground, 6:30 pm IST

ITA vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ITA vs IM ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Final match between Italy vs Isle of Man: In the final match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A, Italy will take on the Isle of Man. The finale will be held at the Kerava International Cricket Ground on Tuesday, July 19.

Both sides have been excellent throughout the qualifiers. Italy finished top of the Group 1 table with four wins and an impressive net run rate of +4.505. The Isle of Man also won all their fixtures and were table toppers of Group 2.

In the previous encounter, Italy dominated Croatia to secure a massive 166-run victory. They were simply phenomenal in all three departments of the game. Joseph Mosca has been the best batter for Italy as he managed to score 112 runs in the last two games. The bowling department will be led by John Manenti who has bagged 6 wickets in the tournament.

The Isle of Man are also heading into the final after registering a brilliant win over Turkey by 74 runs. Batter George Burrows is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The opener has amassed190 runs in 4 matches at an outstanding average of 95.00.

The match promises to be an enthralling encounter as two of the best teams of the tournament clash against each other in the all-important final on Tuesday.

Ahead of the final match between Italy vs Isle of Man; here is everything you need to know:

ITA vs IM Telecast

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Final match between Italy and Isle of Man will not be telecast in India.

ITA vs IM Live Streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Final match between Italy and Isle of Man will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ITA vs IM Final match Details

The ITA vs IM Final match will be played at the Kerava International Cricket Ground on Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 pm IST.

ITA vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Burrows

Vice-Captain: Baljit Singh

Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs IM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Manpreet Singh, Carl Hartman

Batsmen: Marcus Campopiano, George Burrows, Justin Mosca, Nathan Knights

All-rounders: Baljit Singh, Jacob Butler

Bowlers: Joseph Burrows, Chris Langford, Ali Hasan

Italy vs Isle of Man Possible Starting XI:

Italy Predicted Starting line-up: Justin Mosca, Baljit Singh, Marcus Campopiano, Anthony Joseph Mosca, Gian-Piero Meade(c), Harry Manenti, Manpreet Singh(wk), Damith Kosala, Jaspreet Singh, Ali Hasan, Bashar Khan

Isle of Man Predicted Line-up: Edward Beard, Nathan Knights, George Burrows, Carl Hartman(wk), Adam McAuley, Joseph Burrows, Dollin Jansen, Matthew Ansell(c), Chris Langford, Jacob Butler, Kieran Cawte

