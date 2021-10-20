>ITA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Italy and Jersey: Italy will be playing their second-last game for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 against the table-toppers Jersey on Wednesday. The contest will kick off at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Saturday, at 01:45 PM IST.

Italy have failed to deliver consistent performances in the T20 competition. The team has won two league games while losing as many matches. Gareth Berg’s team is currently third in the standings and they need nothing less than victory in both their upcoming matches to stay relevant in the competition.

Jersey, on the other hand, have churned out some really good performances in the Europe Qualifiers. The Charles Perchard & Co. have defeated all the teams in the competition once. They are proudly sitting at the top of the table with four victories from four league matches. Jersey needs just one more win to confirm their victory in the T20 Championship.

Ahead of the match between Italy and Jersey; here is everything you need to know:

>ITA vs JER Telecast

Italy vs Jersey game will not be telecast in India

>ITA vs JER Live Streaming

The match between Italy and Jersey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>ITA vs JER Match Details

Italy will go up against Jersey at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 1:45 PM IST on October 20, Wednesday.

>ITA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Gareth Kyle Berg

>Vice-captain: Elliot Milesi

>Suggested Playing XI for ITA vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Manpreet Singh, Jake Dunford

>Batters: Nick Ferraby, Jamie Grassi, Jonty Jenner

>All-rounders: Dominic Blampied, Gareth Kyle Berg, Grant Stewart

>Bowlers: Jade Dernbach, Baljit Singh, Elliot Miles

>ITA vs JER Probable XIs

>Italy: Baljit Singh, Gareth Kyle Berg (c), Manpreet Singh (wk), Gian Meade, Amir Sharif, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Grant Stewart, Jamie Grassi, Dinidu Marage

>Jersey: Charlie Brennan, Asa Tribe, Elliot Miles, Benjamin Ward, Daniel Birrell, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Charles Perchard (c), Dominic Blampied

