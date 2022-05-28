'It'll be an Epic Clash': Suresh Raina Says GT Will Have a Slight Edge over RR in IPL 2022 Final

Gujarat Titans (GT) will eye their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title when they square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the grand finale of the ongoing tournament on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side has been phenomenal in the tournament. They finished on top of the table with 10 wins and marched into the final after edging past Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier.

GT will face the Royals again in the finals. Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who has scored the most runs in the IPL playoffs and won four IPL trophies while playing for CSK, said predicting a winner would be tough because the two teams are full of potential match-winners.

Speaking on Star Sports network, Raina opined that Gujarat Titans will be fresh as they’ve had some time to rest while the Royals will be playing their second game in three days.

“I think Gujarat Titans will have a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in the finals because they’ve had a good rest of four, five days and also due to the tempo they’ve been in this season," said Raina.

“I believe RR cannot be taken lightly because they are looking in sublime form and if Jos Buttler fires for one last time in this season, then it will be a huge bonus for the team. So, it will be an epic clash. Also, the wicket has been brilliant here in Ahmedabad and we’ve seen a lot of strokes from the batters," he added.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also expressed his elation at the prospects of watching two of the best teams this season — Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals — clashing to lift the trophy in front of more than a hundred thousand spectators.

“It’s going to be a great contest. I can’t wait for it and I reckon the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be bigger than what it was in the Qualifier 2. You can imagine that atmosphere and that energy (at this venue) when there will be more than a hundred thousand spectators watching the game," the former Proteas skipper said.

“We have two quality teams playing the epic final and two quality bowling units and some high quality batting line-up on both sides. I think we are going to have an immaculate and exciting IPL 2022 final," he added.

