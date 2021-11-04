‘It’ll be Nice Working With Him in Future’: Rohit Sharma Welcomes New India Head Coach Rahul Dravid

Rohit Sharma has congratulated former skipper Rahul Dravid for being appointed as the new Team India head coach. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday confirmed the latter’s appointment and stated that his stint begins from the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

Dravid, who was working as the head of the National Cricket Academy, has been appointed for a period of two years till the 2023 50-over World Cup in India. He will replace Ravi Shastri whose tenure will come to an end following the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

During the post-match conference following India’s 66-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, Rohit was asked for his reaction to the big development. He said, “Congratulations to him for coming back, but in a different capacity, in the Indian team. We look forward to working with him. He is a stalwart of Indian cricket, and it will be nice working with him in the future."

Earlier this year in July, Dravid travelled to Sri Lanka with a second-string Indian team that was led by Shikhar Dhawan. Besides being the Director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, the former India captain has also worked with the India A and India U-19 teams as a coach.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," Dravid said in a statement released by the BCCI.

“Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," he added.

