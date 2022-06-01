'It's a Different Feeling': Brendon McCullum on Coaching England Test Side

New England red-ball head coach Brendon McCullum has conceded that its quite a different feeling being in their camp after having played against the likes of Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes among others while in New Zealand colours.

McCullum, a former New Zealand captain, was appointed England head coach ahead of the three-Test series against the Black Caps, beginning at Lord’s on June 2, and the 40-year-old, in his competitive days, had played against the likes of Stokes among others with whom he is now sharing the dressing room.

Speaking about that feeling, McCullum, who quit his job as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach at the end of the IPL 2022 season, said, “Obviously I played against the more experienced guys like (Ben) Stokes and (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson and (Joe) Root and those boys.

“It’s different when you’re on the inside though of the camp and you’re actually trying to work for them and work with them and play against them," McCullum was quoted as saying by sen.com.au on Wednesday, the eve of the first Test against his home country.

The coach added that while the weather was bleak, the atmosphere in the dressing room was great.

“It’s been quite cool and then trying to get to know some of the younger talent that we’ve got amongst the side," he added.

