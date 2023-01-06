It's A Dream: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wants To Play With Dhoni In IPL

MS Dhoni is counted among the greatest to have played the game of cricket. Playing with him is a dream for many young cricketers, and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz is no different. The 21-year-old revealed that he always dreamt of playing with or against Dhoni.

The young Afghan also wanted to play with the dynamic AB de Villiers, but sadly that seems outside the realms of reality at the moment. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the budding Afghanistan cricketer shared details about his idols, inspirations and circumstances that drew him closer to the game.

“I had two players in my life I want to play with but unfortunately, I did not play with them. One was AB de Villiers. I was really inspired by him. He was my idol. I followed him a lot from my childhood. He is retired now but one thing that I hope is possible this year is to play with MS Dhoni, against him and with him but in one game. I hope this dream comes true."

With MS Dhoni retiring from international cricket, Gurbaz could still achieve his dream of playing alongside the former Indian captain in franchise cricket. The 21-year-old has been traded from the Gujarat Titans to the Kolkata Knight Riders for the TATA IPL 2023. Gurbaz was included in the Gujarat Titans squad as a replacement for Jason Roy in IPL 2022 but did not feature in any match.

Gurbaz Gurbaz made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium back in 2019. Since then, the wicketkeeper-batter has gone on to play 35 T20Is scoring a total of 896 runs at an average of 25.6. The 21-year-old also has a decent record in One day International, claiming 15 caps, during which he has scored a total of 582 runs, including three centuries and two half-centuries.

Gurbaz will be part of the Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural edition of the International League T20 tournament. In the interview, he also shared his thoughts about the league and the warriors, who have four players from Afghanistan in their squad.

He will be part of the Sharjah Warriors in the upcoming ILT20 league that will commence on January 13. Gurbaz has shared his excitement about being part of the franchise, stating that he looks forward to playing good cricket with them. He also believes that the team is well-balanced, and the new league could be an exciting opportunity for budding cricketers. Australian finisher Marcus Stoinis has also signed for Sharjah ahead of the first ILT20.

