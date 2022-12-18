Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan responded after getting a congratulatory message from Rahul Dravid on Day 4 in the opening Test match against India. Hasan displayed his class and became only the fourth Bangladesh player to score a ton on Test debut. He was gritty in the first session of the day to survive at the same time he also scored runs at a decent rate to reach his century.

He scored 100 runs off 224 balls which was laced with 12 fours and a six. However, he failed to carry forward the momentum after reaching the triple-figure and was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Zakir later revealed that the India head coach Dravid met him and congratulated him on this occasion.

“Sir (Rahul) greeted me. He said I batted well. It is inspirational for such a great player and coach coming to congratulate me. It is a great feeling. I feel good scoring a hundred. I didn’t have many expectations and all I wanted was to bat long since we are facing two days and a big total," Zakir was quoted as saying after the fourth day’s play.

The 24-year-old revealed that he usually bat in the middle-order for his domestic team but he was confident to face the new ball as he got to do the same when he batted at number 3 in the past.

“I wanted to bat a little longer for the team. It might have been easier for them (in the chase). I have usually batted at No 3 and 4. I haven’t opened the batting much. I usually face the new ball in first-class cricket. At times you get to bat after the first ball if you are at No 3, so you have to face the new ball. I was confident," he stated.

Earlier, in two unofficial Test series, Zakir scored 173 not out against India A to make a strong case for himself to get a place in the XI as he also called it a turning point in his career.

“That innings (173 not out against India A) provided me a lot of confidence. I was trying to follow the same process of that innings. It was in the back of my mind that I must stick to the process while playing. A big score leading into a national call-up is certainly a turning point," Zakir added.

