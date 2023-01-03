'It's A Huge Deal'-Umran Malik Replies to Sunil Gavaskar's Praise Where He Compared Him to Sachin Tendulkar

Since the day he made his debut, Umran Malik has been dubbed as the next big thing in Indian cricket. His ability to run in and bend his back, generating pace at an excess of 150 is something which was relatively new for Indian cricket fans. Unlike our neighbours, India is not known for producing fast bowlers. That’s why Umran’s presence didn’t go unnoticed in the parlance of the game with several fans going crazy about the boy from Jammu and Kashmir.

While the likes of Brett Lee and Dale Steyn didn’t hold back while backing Umran, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram even went onto ask why was he not included in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad. But the best remarks came from India icon Sunil Gavaskar who said something which really floored the youngster.

Advertisement

“The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian player was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that I am excited to see Umran Malik. I do believe he should play," Gavaskar had said during the India vs South Africa T20I series back in June when Umran had earned his maiden India call-up.

Meanwhile when Umran was told about it, he couldn’t stop from expressing his true self in a chat with News 24 Sports.

“Thank you, sir. If he gets excited seeing me, I am thankful. I obviously like it if someone says something good about me. For me, it’s a huge deal," Umran told News24 Sports in an interview.

Thanks to his ability to bowl fast, the BCCI fast tracked him into the side. As of now he has represented the country in ODIs as well as T20Is. With the final frontier being Test matches.

“See, whatever call I get regarding whichever cricket, I have to play. Be it Ranji or anything else. Even when I am not on National duty, I will play everything that comes my way. I am ready to play any and all format. Every cricketer dreams of wearing the Test jersey and hopefully, whenever I get the chance, I will give my best," added Umran.

Advertisement

All eyes will be on Umran Malik when he dons the India color once again as Hardik Pandya led side take on Sri Lanka in the three match T20I series. The first match will take place in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium where he is expected to be in the playing eleven.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here