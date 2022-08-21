'It’s a Relief for Other Teams That...' - Irfan Pathan Gives Savage Reply to Waqar Younis' Tweet

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan gave a savage response to Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis after the latter tweeted that Shaheen’s injury is a big relief for India.

Younis’ had tweeted that Afridi’s injury will be a relief for India’s top order. However, his tweet did not go well with the fans.

“Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi," he wrote after Pakistan suffered huge setback ahead of their Asia Cup campaign.

Advertisement

In response to Waqar’s post, Irfan tweeted on Sunday, writing, “It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup!"

Afridi had incurred a knee injury during the Sri Lanka Test series. Due to same issue, he has now been ruled out of the entire Asia Cup tournament and the T20I series against England.

Pakistan’s ace bowler had played an instrumental role in their historic 10-wicket victory against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He was successful is dismissing openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the first three overs before dismissing then skipper Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: ‘Cristianal Messi’: Shadab Khan Introduces Babar Azam as Cricket’s Ronaldo-Messi

Earlier, former Pakistan bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz had stated that Pakistan should try and capitalise on India’s depleted bowling attack in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisement

With regards to India’s bowling, the Men in Blue don’t have both their premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. While Bumrah was ruled out with back injury, Shami was left out of the squad.

While, expressing his views with Cricket Pakistan, Nawaz said, “Bowlers win matches and since India’s premier pacers Bumrah and Shami are missing out for the clash, Pakistan must fully capitalize on the situation and replicate the same results from last time around."

Advertisement

India and Pakistan’s last encounter was during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets in the World Cup match and Nawaz, who played 55 Tests and 45 ODIs, now believes that Pakistan should try and replicate something similar.

However, the Asian giants will once again face each other on Sunday, August 28 in Match No.2 of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here