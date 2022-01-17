'It's a Sign That Some New Player Might Come': Harbhajan Predicts Major Change in India's Test Set-up

The 1-2 series defeat against South Africa has raised quite a few fingers towards India’s team selection. The Virat Kohli-led side began the tour in a terrific fashion; defeating the hosts by 113 runs in Centurion. But the Proteas came back strong and denied India a historic series win.

Kohli admitted that lack of runs cost them the last two games, in Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively. The batters, especially the middle-order, stuttered in almost every game of the series. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane drew massive criticism for their inconsistency while the tailenders looked extremely vulnerable.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh made a different yet interesting observation. He pointed out the struggle of opener Mayank Agarwal, who scored a terrific hundred in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand before boarding the flight to South Africa.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Harbhajan said, “Mayank Agarwal got six innings but he didn’t make use of the opportunity, which is a sign that some new player might come. Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw can be seen in the next series because six innings are more than enough for a player. Mayank is a good player whom I support but since he hasn’t scored enough so I don’t know what will be the way forward from here."

The former cricketer also mentioned that the duo of Pujara and Rahane might find it hard to retain their spots following a disappointing South African tour.

“Rahane and Pujara played 50-run knocks in Johannesburg but expectations from seniors are much higher than this. They haven’t scored enough runs and I personally feel the way ahead from here will be difficult for them.

“Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, who scored a hundred in the previous series are waiting for their opportunity and I feel the way Rahane and Pujara performed they have actually opened the doors for Iyer and Suryakumar," said the former cricketer.

