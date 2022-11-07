'It's a Very Rare Talent, Have Not Really Seen it Much Before': Veteran Aussie All-rounder Hails Suryakumar Yadav

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson heaped massive praise on Team India’s flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav who has been in tremendous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter has lit up Australia with his 360-degree shot-making. The 32-year-old has scored 225 runs in 5 matches at an astonishing average of 75. He has played a pivotal role alongside Virat Kohli in India’s qualification for the semi-final round of the mega ICC tournament.

He has smashed three half-centuries in the tournament so far as his shot-making in tough conditions grabbed the limelight. Against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 61 off just 25 balls which was laced with six fours and four sixes.

Waston talked very highly of Surya and said that not many people have done the same in Australian conditions in T20Is which the Indian batter is doing this T20 WC.

“It really is a treat to be able to watch SKY bat over the last two years watching him in the IPL and performing as well as he has," Watson told ICC.

“But then to be able to turn it on like he has in international cricket as well is something to behold. What he’s able to do in these foreign conditions in Australia alone is something that not many people have ever been able to do in T20 cricket."

Suryakumar has a unique quality of playing the field as he finds gaps with complete ease with his wide range of shots, Watson feels that he has a very rare talent to control his game while reading the bowler and the fielders.

“It is a really rare talent where his ability to really read a bowler, where he is going to bowl and where the fielders are, and his control over where the ball goes, it is a very rare talent. We have not really seen it much before," Watson said.

The veteran all-rounder further said that Surya has the ability to play the same way consistently in big matches.

“To be able to do it so consistently, to be able to do it in one or two games, that can happen. But to be able to do it so consistently in the big games? He is a special talent and it doesn’t look like anything’s going to change," Watson said.

“It looks like he is going to be out to continue to do this for a long time. It just looks low-risk, even though what he does is high risk," he said.

