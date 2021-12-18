It's Absolutely Impossible That His name Will Not be Discussed For South Africa ODIs: Aakash Chopra Hails Young Opener

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Ruturaj Gaikwad deserves a chance in India’s ODIs squad following his astonishing form in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Team India is all set to play three-match ODI series against South Africa as BCCI is yet to announce the squad for that. The team has already reached South Africa as the first Test will be played on December 26. Ruturaj had a great IPL 2021 season as he grabbed the Orange Cap with 635 runs for Chennai Super Kings in their title-winning campaign.

The 24-year-old has continued his sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy as he has already smashed four centuries in his 603 runs tally.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Indian Team Goes For Evening Run, Plays Football To Warm Up | WATCH VIDEO

Chopra heaped huge praise on Gaikwad and said it seemed like he played against kids in Vijay Hazare Trophy so far.

“The first name, the name at the top is Ruturaj Gaikwad. I mean he has hit four centuries, at one point he had hit three hundreds in three matches and no one was able to get him out. I saw some of his innings. It seemed like he was playing against kids."

The former cricketer turned commentator further emphasized on Gaikwad’s attacking approach in the tournament which put him in a different league.

“He was only playing the sweep shots against the fast bowlers, who does that? Inside out fours against the spinners. Bowlers were bowling alright but Ruturaj actually looked in a different league altogether."

>ALSO READ | ‘I’ve Nothing to Say’: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli ODI Captaincy Saga

“He made 603 runs at an average of 150 and a strike rate of nearly 113. There are four centuries in that, the recent scores are 168, 21, 124, 154* and 136. It actually felt that the guy is ready for the Indian team," elaborated Chopra.

Advertisement

However, Chopra feels that Gaikwad might not get picked looking at the jam-packed top-order of the Indian team but he claims that his name will surely be discussed in the selection meeting.

“Of course, whether you select him or not because he is a top-order batter and there is no place there at times and it might not be there now also. Let’s be honest, there is Rohit Sharma, there is KL Rahul and there is Shikhar Dhawan - who should be there. But it’s absolutely impossible that his name will not be discussed," Chopra explained.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here