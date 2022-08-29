'It’s Almost Like India Playing With 12 Players': Ex-Pak Coach Compares Hardik Pandya with Jacques Kallis

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has compared Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya with South African legend Jacques Kallis. Hardik played a crucial role in India’s triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Aisa Cup 2022 campaign opener on Sunday in Dubai. After picking up three wickets, he scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to hand India a 5-wicket victory as he ended the game with a maximum.

Speaking of Pandya’s all-round skills, Arthur said the Indian cricketer has matured over the years, and with him on the side, it was like India was playing with 12 players.

“Hardik in the side means it’s almost like India are playing with 12 players. It reminds me of my time back in South Africa when we had Jacques Kallis. You have a guy who can be one of your four seamers and bat in your top-five," Arthur said in a post-match show on ESPCcricinfo.

Chasing Pakistan’s 147, India appeared to be in trouble at 89 for 4 when Hardik walked out to bat in the 15th over. Building a crucial partnership with set Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik kept his foot on the accelerator of the scoring rate. The duo added 52 off 27 balls before Jadeja was cleaned up by Shadab Khan on the first ball of the final over. With 7 needed off 5 deliveries, India looked in control of the game but fans were on the edge of their seat after Jadeja’s fall.

The new batter on the crease, Dinesh Karthik, quickly took a single to give Hardik the strike. All eyes were now on the Vadodara-born star, who, after a dot ball, hit a six to take India past the finish line.

Hardik Pandya was awarded the player of the match for his all-around performance.

“I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner (Shadab Khan). We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

India will now face Hong Kong in their next Asia Cup Encounter on August 31.

