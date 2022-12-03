Suryakumar Yadav is the man of the moment as far as the white-ball format is concerned, especially the T20Is. After making his debut last year, he has experienced a rapid rise in the international circuit and ended up being the world’s No. 1 batter in the shortest format of the game. He had already proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League, playing several match-winning knocks for his franchise Mumbai Indians. But after cementing his place in the Indian dressing room, the world is getting to know the 360-degree player hidden inside him.

Also Read: ‘Why Are They Taking Rajat Patidar?’: Former NZ Bowler Questions Sanju Samson’s Exclusion from Bangladesh ODIs

Advertisement

The recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia was a testament to his vibrance. The types of shots he put on display throughout the tournament were a treat to watch for the Indian fans. With 239 runs, Suryakumar ended up being the third-highest run-getter and was second on the list of players with the most half-centuries – 3.

Not just from India but Suryakumar is garnering praise from all across the world. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith feels that Surya’s batting style is very much similar to that of AB de Villiers and having a player like him is a great thing for Indian cricket.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“I’ve seen Surya for a while now at the IPL. I’ve been fortunate to see him while commentating. You just see him grow every year. You could see he has the talent. And it’s almost like watching AB in many ways. The thinking, he has started to become at the same level as the talent and the ability to play the right shots at the right time," Graeme Smith told Sports Today at the India launch of SA20.

Also Read: ‘They Missed a Leg Spinner in T20 WC’: Moeen Ali Says India Came Across England ‘On a Very Good Day’

Advertisement

“It’s terrific to have a player coming through like Surya. The energy he brings to the game and everybody turns on the TV to watch a player like him. It’s exciting and yeah, it’s terrific for Indian cricket," he added.

India may have had crashed out of the T20 World Cup but Surya continued with his batting excellence in the tour of New Zealand. In the second T20I of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui, he notched his second T20I hundred, scoring an unbeaten 111 off just 51 balls.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here