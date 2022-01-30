'It's Always You vs You': Virat Kohli Looks to Challenge Himself

Former India captain Virat Kohli is looking to challenge himself as he hinted the same through his new Instagram post. Kohli, who is most followed Indian on Instagram posted a mirror image of himself where he was looking a bit intense.

Kohli captioned the post: “Its always you vs you."

Recently, Kohli relinquished the Test captaincy following India’s 1-2 series defeat to South Africa earlier this month. His decision shocked the cricketing world as BCCI wasn’t prepared for the big transition in red-ball cricket. Earlier, Kohli quit the T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 WC, while he was removed as ODI skipper as the selectors wanted a single captain in white-ball formats.

The 33-year-old is going through an unusual patch with the bat as he failed to hit an international century since 2019. He has consistently hit half-centuries but his conversation rate has dipped drastically in the past couple of years.

After he relinquishes the Test captaincy, the BCCI is in search of a new skipper for the longest format of the game. Rohit is currently the frontrunner to take over the charge but the board has not made any official announcement.

The 33-year-old finished as India’s most successful Test captain, leading the side in 68 Tests, winning 40, losing 17 and drawing 11 matches.

Under him, India clinched a historic Test series win over Australia in 2018/19 and led 2-1 in England last year apart from becoming a top-ranked Test side and reaching the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

“When Kohli took over after the successful reign of MS Dhoni, there was one major concern: would his boundless enthusiasm cloud his judgement as leader? There’s no doubt Kohli was an exception as captain; he didn’t curb his enthusiasm but he was still able to lead the Indian team to a higher level.

“With the capable assistance of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, he lifted India to overseas success like no other captain had done," wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNCricinfo on Sunday.

