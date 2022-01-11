Home » Cricket Home » News » 'It’s Been a Fun Ride': South Africa's Chris Morris Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

'It’s Been a Fun Ride': South Africa's Chris Morris Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Chris Morris Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket
Chris Morris Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Chris Morris represented Proteas in 69 games across all formats. He announced his retirement on Tuesday through a social media post.

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: January 11, 2022, 13:20 IST

Veteran South Africa all-rounder  Chris Morris has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 34-year-old, who represented Proteas in 69 games across all formats, confirmed the development on Tuesday through a social media post.

Morris took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday to make the announcement. He thanked everyone who played a part in his cricketing journey.

Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it’s been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow," wrote Morris.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

(More to Follow…)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: January 11, 2022, 13:20 IST