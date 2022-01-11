'It’s Been a Fun Ride': South Africa's Chris Morris Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Veteran South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 34-year-old, who represented Proteas in 69 games across all formats, confirmed the development on Tuesday through a social media post.

Morris took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday to make the announcement. He thanked everyone who played a part in his cricketing journey.

“Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it’s been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow," wrote Morris.

