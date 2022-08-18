'It's Been an Honour': Virat Kohli Completes 14 Years in International Cricket

14 years ago, Virat Kohli made his international debut and thus laying the foundation of a storied career that would see him become of the finest batters in history and one of the most successful Indian captains.

Kohli transformed from a precocious talent to one of cricket’s modern greats, etching his name both into the hearts of the fans fans and record books.

After completing 14 remarkable years in top-flight cricket, Kohli took his fans on a trip down the memory lane as he posted a reel on Instagram, highlighting some of the epochal moments from his illustrious career.

The short clip included glimpses from India’s magnificent triumph at the 2011 World Cup where he shared memorable moments with his idol and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The talismanic batter shared glimpses of him celebrating in the iconic white blazer along with India teammates after securing the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Kohli’s captioned it “14 years ago, it all started and it’s been an honour."

Fans have been showering love on the post which has garnered more than 1,00,000 likes on Instagram.

Kohli made his ODI debut on August 18 in 2008 against Sri Lanka at Dambulla. However, he made just 12 runs.

Since then, the Delhi born has smashed records, amassing over 23,000 runs in international cricket, including 70 glorious centuries across formats. He also led the team in all three formats, setting new captaincy records as well.

The 33-year-old is a fiery character on the field known for his in-your-face-attitude who never shied away from needling his opponent or responding in kind when sledged.

Kohli has dominated the most elite bowling attacks of the world and has made even the most daunting chases look like a walk in the park for him.

Currently on a break, Kohli will to return to action on August 28 in the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.

