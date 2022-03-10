'It's Been Happening For 20-30 Years': Former Cricket Australia Doctor on Possible Reasons Behind Shane Warne's Early Demise

Spin legend Shane Warne’s may have been likely battling a heart disease former Cricket Australia doctor Peter Brukner has said. Warne died aged 52 last week of a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

According to Brukner, Warne’s lifestyle may have resulted in heart troubles and asthma which his family revealed the legspinner was dealing with leading up to his death. Warne’s manager also revealed the former Australia intentional would indulge in ‘ridiculous’ diets and had recently finished one where he consumed just liquids for 14 days.

“Warnie, if he had heart disease, which sounds like he did, you know, that didn’t happen overnight in Thailand," Brukner said in an interview with Triple M Perth.

Advertisement

“It’s been happening for 20, 30 years from smoking, poor diet, etc, etc," he added.

Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, retiring with 1001 wickers in international cricket. His death resulted in an outpouring of grief from across the world.

Warne’s former Australia teammate Ian Healy though said he wasn’t surprised by the cricketer’s early death reasoning he didn’t look after his body well.

“An early passing didn’t surprise me for Warnie," Healy told The Today Show.

“He didn’t look after his body that well. He yo-yoed up and down. He didn’t put much sunscreen on. I thought it would have become skin issues for him over time, but not at 52. And he would have been full of beans right to the end, I bet," he added.

Healy though called Warne an upbeat character.

Advertisement

“If you could take two cricket people (Shane Warne and Rod Marsh) out of our sport that were the most engaged and upbeat characters we had, they are gone within the space of a week," Healy said.

“Both men (died) way too early. We needed yarns from these two, Rod and Warnie, for at least another 20 years," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here