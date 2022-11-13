'It's Call Karma': Mohammed Shami's Sharp Response to Shoaib Akhtar Goes Viral

The fiery exchanges between India and Pakistan cricket stars (current and former) continues with right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami latest to join the list. On Sunday, minutes after Pakistan’s defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup final at the MCG, Shami’s response to a tweet by Shoaib Akhtar has gone viral.

Shoaib summed up his emotions at the defeat by sharing the emoji of a broken heart after England chased down the target of 138 in 19 overs to lift their second ever T20 world title and also became the first men’s team in history to simultaneously hold both T20 and ODI world titles.

Quoting the former Pakistan speedster’s tweet, Shami wrote, “Sorry brother" and added “It’s called karma" followed by emojis of broken heart.

Within an hour of Shami’s response, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia, the tweet was liked by lakhs of users and the comment sections was flooded with continuous reactions.

Shami then went on to congratulate England on their win but also praised Pakistan’s bowler for a strong fightback.

“Congratulations @ECB_cricket @josbuttler A well deserved win for England in #T20WorldCupFinal. @benstokes38 played a brilliant innings. Some great bowling by @TheRealPCB," Shami wrote.

Ben Stokes scored a maiden T20I fifty to help England recover from the blows in the Powerplay overs and take them over the line. He remained unbeaten on 52.

Left-arm pacer Sam Curran was chosen as the player of the final for taking three wickets and was also declared player of the tournament as well.

“To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years. It’s been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing," Buttler said during the post-match presentation.

