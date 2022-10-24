'It's Fake News And a Fake Quote': Nasser Hussain Calls Out a Pakistan Fan For His Tweet After India Beat Pakistan

Nasser Hussain was unimpressed with a Pakistan cricket team fan who posted a tweet where he called out a fake quote from the former England captain. Pakistan suffered a 1-run defeat to arch-rivals India in their opening match of 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The high-octane clash witnessed a dramatic final over finish where Mohammad Nawaz dealt a huge blow on the first ball by dismissing Hardik Pandya who miscued the slog and the thick edge went to cover-point. On the fourth ball, Virat Kohli smacked a waist-high full toss high over a deep square leg fence for six, which turned out to be a no-ball.

Nawaz followed it up with a wide, on the free-hit delivery, Kohli and Dinesh Karthik ran three byes. The wicketkeeper batter was stumped on the fifth ball. Nawaz conceded a wide yet again and Ashwin finished off the chase with a loft over mid-off to win a thriller for India.

It was one of the most thrilling contests in T20 World Cup history but some Pakistan fans were not happy with the no-ball call on the fourth ball of final over.

After the match a fan posted a photo of Nasser on Twitter with the comment, “The umpires made some weird decision in favour of India today. Maybe we should keep quiet and not upset ICC and BCCI."

The tweet went viral as ‘Nasser Hussain’ started trending on Twitter. The former England captain called out the fake tweet and asked the fans to put it down.

“Probably best if you can delete this please .. it’s fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like today’s deserves !! Thanks," Hussain wrote.

Meanwhile, Kohli once again proved on Sunday, why he is regarded as one of the best batsmen to ever play this game with an unbeaten 82-run knock which showed his strong character. The MCG witnessed the resilience of Kohli in the initial part of his knock where he took his time to rebuild the innings after India lost early wickets. Kohli then joined hands with Hardik Pandya to revive the chase as the duo shared a match-winning 113-run partnership.

