'It's India's Loss': Netizens Not Happy After Tripathi, Samson Ignored for SA T20Is, Harbhajan Also Reacts

The BCCI on Sunday announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming T20 series against South Africa at home, starting from June 9 in Delhi. With senior players being rested, the selectors named some new faces. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya have returned while the likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh received maiden call-ups. All four of them were rewarded for their excellent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. However, there were a few faces who missed out to get a spot.

Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi are two such players who were believed to get a chance for the South Africa series. But their non-selection took the fans and experts by surprise. Both the batters have played really well in the IPL 2022.

Samson has scored 374 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 147.24. He has also scored 2 fifties in the season with the highest score of 55. Tripathi has even better stats. In 13 matches, the right-hand batter has scored 391 runs at a strike rate of more than 130 and has also got a couple of fifties.

While the return of Karthik and Umran, and Arshdeep getting maiden call-ups was great news, the absence of Samson and Tripathi wasn’t welcomed by some of the cricket fans.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said he was disappointed to see Tripathi not getting a place in the squad.

Also, the netizens were fuming and here’s how they reacted:

T20I Squad For South Africa Series

KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Test Squad For England

Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

