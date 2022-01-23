'It's Mission Accomplished For us as a Team': South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma After 3-0 Series Win Over India

Captain Temba Bavuma feels that the 3-0 series win over India is a mission accomplished for South Africa as a team. The Proteas outclassed India once again in the third ODI to register a thrilling 4-run victory. At one stage, South Africa lost the plot in the slog overs as Deepak Chahar took the game closer with his 54-run knock, however, the host fought back in the last two overs to pin India down.

Bavuma admitted that things were a little bit crazy in the end for South Africa but he was happy to pull off a victory.

“Things were a bit crazy at the end. The complacency got to us when we thought we had the game in the bag but we managed to bring things back. A little bit crazy," Bavuma said in the post-match presentation.

Bavuma said that the 3-0 win his very satisfying for him and the team as many people didn’t give them a chance to do so at the start of the series.

“Very satisfying, it’s mission accomplished for us as a team. Not many people gave us much of a chance. I hope we’ve shown with our performances we’ve got some more supporters, even with you guys in the commentary box," he added.

The Proteas skipper heaped praises on the batting unit for putting up a show against a quality Indian side throughout the ODI series.

“Quinton’s been great, he’s shows what a valuable asset he is. Rassie has also been tremendous. The batters as a whole were quite good. The bowling as well, not individually today but yes as a group," he added.

Bavuma further talked about South Africa’s overall performance against India in both the Test and ODI series.

“This was a big challenge and obstacle in our journey, winning the two series will do good for our confidence. The Test series was the hardest series I was a part of, the Indian bowlers kept asking the hard questions, even the fielding intensity was high. In one-dayers too it wasn’t easy, very challenging. Even in these conditions, which were more subcontinent-like, it’s another feather in our cap," Bavuma said.

