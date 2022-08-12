It’s Rishabh Pant vs Urvashi Rautela on Social Media and Netizens Have Launched a Meme Fest

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Raultela are trending on social media. The cricketer posted an Instagram Story, allegedly taking a jibe at Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. Pant deleted his story after a few minutes but by then, people on social media were already at work. Screenshots were floating around, and fans started talking about it.

The screenshot that has gone viral reads: “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

It seems like a reaction to Rautela’s recent interview where she said a man named “Mr. RP" tried to meet her when she was in Delhi and waited for her in the hotel lobby. “In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and came back in the night and quickly I had to get ready because, you know, that girls take a lot of time to get ready. So Mr. RP came and was waiting in the (hotel) lobby like he wanted to meet. I had already spent 10 hours and was so tired that I dozed off. I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls," Rautela said in her interview.

She claimed that “RP" called her 16-17 times and so she decided to meet him when in Mumbai. When they did finally meet, she said there were paps ready to click pics.

Soon after Urvashi Rautela responded to Pant’s now-deleted Instagram upload. “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." Rautela wrote.

She also added some spiteful hashtags in the end- “RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl".

Twitter, as usual, is having a field day with Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant’s counter remarks. For this user, it is “the most famous war of 2022," greater than Ukraine-Russia.

Another user quipped about Pant’s batting style and hilariously wrote: “Urvashi - Mr. RP waited for 12 hours to meet me. Mr. RP - I don’t even wait for 3 balls to settle and smash the bowlers in Test."

This user, just like many, is now waiting for Pant’s reply to Urvashi’s “cougar hunter" post.

With the provocative remarks that the two celebs are making towards one other, it appears like another round of Instagram feud is on the way.

