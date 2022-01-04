'It's Sad and Would've Come Out as Shocking': Former SA Captain feels De Kock Could Come Out of Retirement

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock feels that the retirement of wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock from Test cricket and the commotion that has followed it ‘might not be the end of the saga’. He added there may be demands for De Kock to come out of retirement, just like there were for AB de Villiers a few years back.

De Kock jolted the cricketing world last Thursday with his sudden decision to retire from Tests with immediate effect. In an official statement, the 29-year-old noted his desire to spend more time with his expanding family as the primary reason behind the decision. For the cricket community, not only did the early retirement come as a shock but also caused discussion behind cricketers opting for financial security within white-ball cricket as compared to Test cricket.

>ALSO READ | NZ vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh Eye Historic Victory With New Zealand in Tatters

Advertisement

Tweets by OfficialCSA

Pollock, during a conversation with Cricbuzz, compared the current situation with AB de Villiers’ retirement in 2018.

“I have also got a funny feeling that it might not be the end of the saga. I think two maybe three years down the line, much like an ABD discussion because ‘Quinny’ is such a fine player, there might always be calls for maybe him to come back," he said.

Pollock recognised that De Kock’s decision was “sad" and “shocking," but said that the players’ mental health had suffered as a result of the repeated quarantines.

>ALSO READ | ‘Tendulkar’s Straight Drive, Kohli’s Cover Drive’: Two Indians in Marnus Labuschagne’s ‘Perfect Batter’ Checklist - WATCH

“It is sad and it would have come out as shocking… I think just mentally the bubbles, continuously being away from home are maybe taking its effect on the individuals. ‘Quinny’ is a guy who likes to go hunting, fishing, he likes to spend a bit of time away from the game and he’s not been able to do that.

“Then obviously, at this stage of his career, he’s 29, you look at what sort of floats your boat, what is the format that you really get excited about, you know, there’s a lot of T20 leagues where he can just stand and deliver and probably have a lot of fun and probably takes a bit of stress off his body," Pollock said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here