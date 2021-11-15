‘It’s Time for Him to Join Team India’: Ganguly Shares How Dravid’s Son Played Major Role in Finding the Next Head Coach

Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid have shared a great camaraderie on and off the field. From making their Test debuts together to representing the country for more than a decade, both of them have been true legends of the game. And now, they will constitute again but in different roles. While Ganguly serves as the BCCI president, Dravid will hold the post of Team India head coach for the next couple of years.

Recently, Ganguly shared an anecdote about getting a hilarious phone call from Rahul’s son before the latter’s appointment as India’s chief coach. Speaking at a public event in Sharjah, the BCCI chief quipped that the conversation was the reason behind Dravid’s appointment.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘Called Langer, Told Him Davey Will Man of the Tournament’: Finch Says Writing Off Warner Was Like ‘Poking The Bear’

“I got a call from him saying his father was being too strict with him and that he needed to be taken away. That’s when I called Rahul (Dravid) and told him that it was time for him to join the national team," Ganguly said at the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair.

“We grew up together, started around the same time, and spent most of the time playing together. So, it was easy for some of us to make him feel welcome and wanted," he added.

Dravid will succeed Ravi Shastri whose tenure ended with India defeating Namibia in the final Super 12 clash at the just-concluded T20 World Cup 2021. The former had earlier coached India’s A team and U-19 side before serving as NCA Director for four years.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr. Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," the BCCI had quoted Dravid as saying following his appointment earlier this month.

>ALSO READ | David Warner Wins Player of The Tournament Award

Dravid’s first assignment will be the upcoming home series against New Zealand which begins from November 17 with three T20Is. Both teams will then play a 2-match Test series; in Kanpur and Mumbai, respectively.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here