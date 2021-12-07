'It's time for my 2nd innings': Yuvraj Singh Surprises Fans With a Teaser

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has shared a teaser of his second innings which he talked about last month. Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019, however, since the southpaw dropped a hint regarding his comeback as several speculations are going around in the cricketing world about the same.

In his latest 22 seconds video, Yuvraj revealed that he is all set for his second innings.

“It’s that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned!" tweeted Yuvraj.

In the teaser, someone was seen playing with a tennis ball and it also displayed Yuvraj’s greatest accomplishments. Ravi Shastri also played a role in the clip as his iconic commentary was playing in the background when the former India all-rounder smashes Stuart Broad for his famous 6 sixes in an over. However, Yuvraj creates a massive mystery with the end of the video where someone’s hand could be seen knocking on his door.

Recently, Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently caught up with his Yuvraj during an ad shoot. The southpaw shared a snippet on his Instagram Stories of their meeting. It’s possible that the two cricketing legends met after a long time, considering Yuvraj no longer participates in the Indian Premier League (IPL). And Dhoni continues to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Earlier, in November, Yuvraj left the cricket world stunned with a shock announcement of his return to the ‘pitch’ leaving fans speculating whether the two-time world cup winner is resuming his professional career two years after announcing retirement. “God decides your destiny !! On public demand, il be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes, mean a lot to me! Keep supporting it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," Yuvraj wrote.

