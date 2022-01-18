'It's Time He Enjoys his Cricket': Shahid Afridi Backs Virat Kohli's Decision to Quit India's Test Captaincy

Virat Kohli’s resignation as India’s Test captain marked the end of a glorious era. The Delhi-born on Saturday took to his official social accounts and dropped the bombshell. The decision came a day after his team lost the 3-match Test series to South Africa.

The reason behind this shocking step is something that only Kohli knows. Months after stepping down as T20I skipper and getting sacked as ODI skipper, the 33-year-old took the same call in the longest format of the game. With no burden of captaincy on his shoulder, Virat the ‘run-machine’ is now expected to return on the field and the experts also feel the same.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is the latest to join the bandwagon who welcomed Virat’s decision. Speaking with Sama TV, the former all-rounder opined that the ace Indian batter has played enough cricket to know what’s right for him.

“It’s fine in my opinion. Virat has played enough cricket and led the team well. And I believe this is the correct decision. There comes a stage where you can’t handle pressure, and because of it, your own performances get affected. So, I think he has captained for a long time and at a great level. As a batsman, it’s time he enjoys his cricket," Afridi said.

Kohli moves on as the best Test captain for India. The team played 68 matches under his leadership, winning 40 and losing 17. He stands fourth on the list of skippers with most Test wins after Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh.

