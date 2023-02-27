'It's Weird Telling You That...': Ravi Shastri Recalls Career-Changing Chat With Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has emerged as the star of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The prolific all-rounder has impressed fans and pundits alike with his sensational return to action following a knee injury. Jadeja played a key role in India’s demolition of Australia in the first two Tests. The Saurashtra cricketer has come a long way in his career and evolved into an indispensable cog of the Indian Test side. However, it wasn’t always like this for Jadeja as he had to fight for his spot till 2019.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has shared an interesting anecdote about Ravindra Jadeja. While speaking on the ICC review, Shastri revealed that he had a straight talk with Jadeja in 2019, which led to the all-rounder putting in the hard yards to improve his game.

“I think he is hungry, he is supremely fit. He is very passionate about the sport. I remember not too many conversations, but it was at Lord’s in the 2019 tour. He did not play that game," Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying on ICC Review.

He recalled having a conversation with Jadeja in the presence of Bharat Arun, who was India’s bowling coach at that time.

“We said, you have got everything in you, just focus on that batting of yours. Work a little harder in that area in the nets because you have got the game, you have the talent and it’s weird telling you that you have got that talent. It is for you to realise that you have got that talent," Shastri added.

Ravindra Jadeja was side-lined since August last year due to a serious knee injury that eventually needed surgery. But the 34-year-old is now back to his best and is leading India’s spin attack which also includes R Ashwin and Axar Patel.

Jadeja proved his class in the second Test at Delhi by registering his career-best figures of 7/42. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match because of his all-round display against the mighty Australian team.

Now, he will be aiming to build on his form and help India clinch the four-match Test series at Indore. Rohit Sharma and Co have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the first two Tests.

