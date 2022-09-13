I've a Small Reservation About Harshal Patel: Aakash Chopra Analyses Team India Pace Attack For T20 World Cup

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expressed his reservation about Harshal Patel’s place in the T20 World Cup squad. Harshal recovered from the rib injury and has been selected for the mega ICC event in Australia. The 31-year-old made his international debut last year after winning the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He has claimed 23 wickets in 17 T20Is so far in his career which also includes a four-fer. Patel has made a big name for himself in the last couple of years as a death-over specialist.

Chopra raised concern over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness and said that the selectors have put a lot of faith in him, while he also said that Harshal has not won many matches for India with the ball.

“You have invested a lot in the faith that Bumrah will be back to prime fitness, not only fitness but also form and the same is true for Harshal Patel. I have a small reservation about Harshal - the sample size of match-winning performances is not there in international cricket," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the fitness of Harshal and Bumrah, Chopra suggested that India could have picked one more pacer in the squad.

“I am not saying that you shouldn’t have kept Bumrah or Harshal, you didn’t have too many options, but you could have kept one more fast bowler as part of this team because currently we are hoping that both will return fit and in form," he added.

The former cricketer further pointed out that India have to use Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball and Arshdeep Singh with the old, looking at their numbers in recent time.

“Arshdeep Singh hasn’t done anything special with the new ball till now. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has disappointed a little with the old ball. So you have very simple options - Bhuvi with the new ball, Arsh with the old ball. You are expecting that Arshdeep Singh can be your gun death bowler. In my opinion, he is still not one. You have just one gun death bowler - that’s Jasprit Bumrah. You have one new-ball bowler - that’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar. You are taking a slight chance with the other two," he said.

