'I've Carried That into International Cricket': Mayank Agarwal Explains How He Scored Against Ajaz Patel

India opener Mayank Agarwal said that his knock of 150 in the first innings during the ongoing second Test against New Zealand was all about grit and determination. He added that the battles during his 311-ball stay at the crease were more on the mental side than on the technical front.

Agarwal top-scored in India’s first innings total of 325, hitting 17 fours and four sixes in his knock of 150. At stumps on day two, Agarwal was unbeaten on 38 as India made 69/0 in 21 overs, leading by 332 runs.

>IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

Advertisement

“I think that felt amazing. That felt good. This innings was all about grit and determination," said Agarwal in a chat with broadcasters after day’s play.

Talking about what challenges he faced during his time when batting, Agarwal said, “I haven’t changed much, just tried to stay side on, but it’s more mental than technical. For my batting, if I don’t attack I’ll get stuck, so if I don’t put Ajaz (Patel) under the pump, he will keep bowling in good areas."

>ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand 2021: Ajaz Patel Third Cricketer After Jim Laker, Anil Kumble to Take 10 Wickets in an Innings

Agarwal attributed his hunger of runs and mental toughness to the Indian domestic cricket set-up. “The Indian domestic circuit is tough, and the years anyone spends there helps them. It’s hard and the experience and learnings you get is phenomenal, and I’ve carried that into international cricket. We will look to pile on as many runs as we can tomorrow and put the pressure on New Zealand."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here