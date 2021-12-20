'I've Full Belief': Ex-India Stumper Explains How Virat Kohli Can 'Revive his Test Career Afresh'

Team India is gearing up for the South Africa Tests which begins on December 26 in Centurion. The visitors have never won a Test series in the Rainbow nation and will look to rewrite history. At the same time, captain Virat Kohli will be under the spotlight. It’s going to be his first tournament after being sacked as the ODI captain earlier this month.

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim believes that the upcoming series against South Africa will witness a revived version of Kohli. The former was delighted to see the Indian Test captain enjoying the training session.

Speaking with India News, Karim opined that Kohli will play with an open mind as a burden has been removed from his head.

“It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli’s head. He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh. The expectation is that he will dish out performances like he was doing two years back," Karim told India News.

“If he bats with an open mind and approach, he can repeat those performances. I have full belief that the form he has shown in the practice sessions, the same form will be seen in the match as well," he added.

The past couple of years has been tough for Virat Kohli as he struggled to remain among runs. And now, he has another chance to redeem himself on South African soil. He also has a fantastic batting record here. The 33-year-old has amassed 558 runs in the five Test matches in the Rainbow nation, averaging 55.80. In India’s previous tour, in 2018, Kohli ended the three-match Test series as the highest run-getter and also scored a century.

