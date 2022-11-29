A new chapter in the history of cricket is about to get added as Pakistan is set to host England in a Test series after 17 years. The Three Lions were initially scheduled to visit here back in 2021 but pulled out due to security issues. The move came after the Black Caps abandoned their tour minutes before the first one-day international last year.

However, prior to the T20 World Cup 2022, Jos Buttler’s men arrived in Pakistan for a 7-match T20I series which the visitors clinched 4-3. After facing each other in the finals of the showpiece event in Melbourne, the two sides will renew their rivalry in the longest format of the game.

The first game of the 3-match series begins Thursday in Karachi and before that, young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah in which he spoke about various aspects. The youngster was asked about veteran English pacer James Anderson who is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the world with 667 scalps to his credit. In reply, Shah was all praise for the legendary English paceman.

“It’s a very big achievement because I’m a fast bowler, I know how hard it is. He’s a legend, we learn a lot of things from him. When we meet, we discuss this. He’s still playing at 40, he’s still fit, so you can imagine how much hard work he’s putting in," Naseem said.

The 19-year-old speedster was further asked about his views on Anderson’s pace getting decreased over time but the skillset remains the same. But before the reporter could complete his question, Naseem stopped him in between and made a hilarious remark that left the people around in splits.

“Brother, I have just 30 percent English. My English is finished now, okay?" Naseem quipped.

The journalist then simplified his question to which Naseem asserted that playing the game for a longer period of time has helped Anderson keep up the ante to date.

“I told you, he’s the legend. He knows everything. He knows how to take wickets because he has played cricket everywhere in the world. That’s why he’s one of the best bowlers in the world," said Naseem.

