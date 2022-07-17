Michael Atherton has defended Jos Buttler and said that things will be better for him as the captain moving forward. Buttler took over the captaincy charge from one of England’s best leaders Eoin Morgan ahead of the T20I series against India. However, it has not been an ideal start for him so far as England lost the T20I series 2-1 and then they lost the first ODI by 10 wickets. However, the hosts bounced back in the second ODI to claim a 100-run win.

Atherton feels that the ECB made the right choice to name Buttler the successor of Morgan who led them to 2019 ODI World Cup glory.

“It was absolutely the right choice to make Jos Buttler captain. There would have been one or two alternatives that they would have discussed, principally Moeen Ali. But Buttler had been the vice captain and he captained the side in Morgan’s absence from time to time and had done a pretty good job," Atherton said on Sony Sports.

The former England captain said that the modern-day cricketers come under scrutiny quite early and suggested that everyone has to give Buttler some time to develop as captain.

“It is early days. I think in the industry as you know in the written and television world, we are very quick to make snap judgements. But I think you have to let it play out a little bit and you have to see it develop," he said.

Atherton further emphasised that Buttler has a lot of things to do in T20Is while in ODIs he bats in the middle-order which gives him some relief.

“The thing I would say is that in T20, he has quite a lot on his plate. Opening, keeping captaining, puts quit a lot on his shoulder. But you know that the ODIs are slightly different. He does not open the batting in the ODIs. But it is early days, but I have no doubts that he is going to do a good job as the England white-ball captain. And I can’t see that there is going to be a dramatic change in approach from the Morgan days," Atherton said.

