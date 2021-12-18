'I've Nothing to Say': BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli ODI Captaincy Saga

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has refused to comment anything specific over the ongoing white-ball captaincy fiasco following Virat Kohli’s hard-hitting presser. On Wednesday, the latter spoke to media personnel about being removed as ODI captain and stated that he had no ‘prior communication’ from the board.

Kohli’s statement contradicted what Ganguly told the media about the change in leadership. The BCCI chief had said that the Indian Test skipper wasn’t willing to continue as T20I skipper. Thus, the selectors took this decision as the selectors wanted just one player to lead the team in the limited-overs format.

>ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Survives Axe From Tests As Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Face The Heat?

Advertisement

Speaking with news agency ANI, Ganguly denied to say anything more on the episode and urged ‘not to take this further’.

“Let’s not take this further, I have nothing to say," Sourav Ganguly told reporters.

Asked if there would be any action taken against Virat Kohli after the South Africa tour, Ganguly said, “I have nothing to say. It is the matter of the BCCI and they will only deal with it."

A day after Kohli’s removal as the ODI captain, Ganguly spoke to the agency and said he had indeed spoken to Virat regarding the leadership change. The BCCI president added that he had requested Virat to also not give up the T20I captaincy.

“It’s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had told ANI.

>ALSO READ | ‘As Good as He is’: Former RCB Teammate Praises Virat Kohli for His Stand on ODI Captaincy Sacking

Advertisement

“So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him," the BCCI president had added.

Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series against South Africa that begins from 26 December in Centurion.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here