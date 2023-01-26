'I've Squeezed a Lot Out of Him': Hardik Pandya Reveals he Doesn't Talk Cricket With MS Dhoni Anymore

On Thursday, the official social media handles of the Indian cricket team shared a clip of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni visiting Hardik Pandya and co ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand. The series opener is being held in Ranchi, the home town of the former India captain.

The viral clip was shared after earlier in the day, Pandya himself shared a picture of him posing with Dhoni while sitting on a bike.

Pandya shares a close bond with the the two-time world cup winning captain so when he was asked what the two spoke about and if some tips were shared, the allrounder said they prefer talking about life.

“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel," Pandya said.

“And when we meet we try to talk about life rather than the game. When we played together I learnt a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him (knowledge)… there is not much left," he added.

Meanwhile, Pandya will be leading Indian T20I side against New Zealand in the three-match series beginning Friday.

The 29-year-old has been bowling with the new ball of late more recently during the third ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore where he picked up a wicket in the first over itself.

“I have always enjoyed bowling with the new ball. Since quite a number of years whenever I bowl in the nets, I pick the new ball. I am used to the old ball so that I don’t feel the need to practice with the old ball as much. It has helped in match situations," Pandya said.

“With our two main bowlers rested in the last game, I had to be ready. But (it) has never been about pressure, half of the times pressure is gone if you prepare well," he added.

