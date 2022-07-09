'Jadeja to Quit CSK?': Speculations Gallore as All-rounder Deletes Instagram Posts Related to the Franchsie

Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are going hand in hand for almost a decade now. The all-rounder is one of the team’s marquee players and has always been on the retained list of players ahead of the mega-auctions. But the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have affected the bond between him and the franchise.

The 4-time IPL champions began their journey this year under Jadeja’s leadership. MS Dhoni decided to pass on the baton and the former being one of the senior players in the side was given the responsibility. But the beginning was horrific as CSK suffered 4 straight losses. After a total of 10 games, Jadeja decided to hand the leadership back to Dhoni and towards the business end of the season, got ruled out due to an injury.

Jadeja’s sudden exit sparked speculations of a possible rift between him and the franchise. However, the team’s top brass rubbished the reports back then. And now, another incident has sent the fans in a state of doubt.

Advertisement

Jadeja has reportedly deleted all his older Instagram posts related to CSK. The development has given a shock to the fans out there. But the franchise continues to feature the all-rounder in its Twitter feeds as recently, they posted a picture of him, congratulating for being named as the vice-captain of the ODI team for the tour of West Indies.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the episode:

Advertisement

The fans and media are waiting for more clarification from either party on this entire saga. Jadeja recently smashed a brilliant ton at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. While addressing a press conference, he was asked about his stint at the IPL. He replied saying it wasn’t on his mind.

Jadeja has joined the Indian squad for the white-ball series that comprises 3 T20Is and as many ODIs. India, who lead the 3-match T20I series 1-0, gear up to lock horns with the hosts in the 2nd game on Saturday at Edgbaston.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here