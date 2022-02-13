>JAF vs GAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2022 match between Jaffna and Galle: In the 17th match of the Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2022, Jaffna will be facing Galle. The two teams have done a decent job in the tournament so far and thus the cricket fans can expect a riveting battle of cricket on Sunday. Jaffna are currently second in the points table.

They have won four from their six league matches. The bowlers have been the starsfor the team in the tournament so far as they have been able to restrict the opposition under the score of 250 in all their four winning games. Jaffna can add more firepower in their batting to do better. They were handed a defeat by Kandy in their last game as they could score only 109 runs while batting first.

Galle have played a total of six games, winning three and losing as many matches. The team needs to show more consistency to climb up from fourth place in the standings. Galle were humbled by Dambulla in their recent encounter. The team was let down by the batting unit as they added just 125 runs in 50 overs.

>Ahead of the match between Jaffna and Galle; here is everything you need to know:

>JAF vs GAL Telecast

JAF vs GAL match will not be telecast in India.

>JAF vs GAL Live Streaming

Jaffna vs Galle game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>JAF vs GAL Match Details

Jaffna vs Galle contest will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium at 9:45 am IST on February 13, Saturday.

>JAF vs GAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Santhush Gunathilaka

Vice-Captain- Ishan Jayaratne

Suggested Playing XI for JAF vs GAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Priyamal Perera, Himasha Liyanage, Lahiru Thirimanne, Santhush Gunathilaka

All-rounders: Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ishan Jayaratne

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

>JAF vs GAL Probable XIs:

Jaffna: Ravindu Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Damitha Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Nimanda Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dilum Sudeera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Santhush Gunathilaka

Galle: Dhananjaya Lakshan, Himasha Liyanage, Muditha Lakshan, Ashan Randika, Priyamal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (c & wk), Ramesh Mendis, Heshan Hettiarchchi, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Jehan Daniel

