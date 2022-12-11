Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch Lankan Premier League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Jaffna Kings won the last edition of the Lankan Premier League. They have started the 2022-23 season with the same momentum picking up two wins already. The Kings won against the Galle Gladiators by 24 runs in their opening game followed by another victory.

The Dambulla-based side come into this game with back-to-back losses. The last time these sides met, Jaffna inflicted a huge nine-wicket defeat on Dambulla Aura.

Both these sides have already played this season and Sadeera Samarawickrama shone with the bat for the Jaffan-based side. He scored 62 runs from 44 balls and was assisted superbly by Avishka Fernando who scored a half-century. Maheesh Theekshana delivered in the bowling department taking three crucial wickets.

Both sides are polar opposites in terms of their form this season. Considering all these factors it would be fair to say that the Jaffna Kings have the upper hand in this fixture. That being said, only time will tell who will ultimately emerge victorious from this battle

When will the Lankan Premier League match Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Dambulla Aura (DAM) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 11, Sunday.

Where will the Lankan Premier League match Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Dambulla Aura (DAM) be played?

The Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Dambulla Aura (DAM) fixture will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

What time will the Lankan Premier League match Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Dambulla Aura (DAM) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lankan Premier League match Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Dambulla Aura (DAM) match?

The Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Dambulla Aura (DAM) match will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lankan Premier League Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Dambulla Aura (DAM) match?

The Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Dambulla Aura (DAM) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

JAF vs DAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: J Cox

Vice-Captain: J Fuller

Suggested Playing XI for JAF vs DAM Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jordan Cox

Batter: Asitha Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera

All-rounders: James Fuller, Sikandar Raza, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, L Kumara. Paul van Meekeren

Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Aura Possible Starting XI:

Jaffna Kings probable playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Jimmy Neesham, James Fuller, Suminda Lakshan, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana.

Dambulla Aura probable playing XI: Jordan Cox, Dasun Shanaka, Tom Abell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sikandar Raza, Ramesh Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Paul van Meekeren, L Kumara

