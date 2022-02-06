'Jalwa Hai Hamaara Yahaan': Virender Sehwag Leads Wishes on Twitter as India Win Record 5th U19 WC Title

India U19 cricketers are receiving congratulatory wishes on social media for their dominating show at the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 which saw them being crowned as the champions on Saturday. The Yash Dhull-led team won all of their six matches to lift the title in Antigua when they beat an equally strong England in the summit clash by four wickets.

The title win is India’s fifth at the competition in which they have a record eight final appearances including four in a row. The team consistently put up strong performances and despite being hit by coronavirus which saw their captain Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed missing a couple of matches.

England captain opted to bat first but saw his team being bowled out for 189 44.5 overs. They could have easily been bowled out for much less had it not been for a valiant 95 from their middle-order batter James Rew who gave them a fighting chance.

For India, Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar combined to take nine wickets with the former finishing with a five-wicket haul. Later, half-centuries from Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed put India on course and two back-to-back sixes from Dinesh Bana sealed the title.

Several former and current stars took to social media to congratulate the team on the win.

BCCI has also announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh to each member of the cricket team while the support staff will get Rs 25 lakh each.

