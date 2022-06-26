JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 2022 match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils: Last placed Jamshedpur Jugglers will play against Dumka Daredevils for the second time in the Jharkhand T20 2022 on Sunday. Their first game saw complete domination by Daredevils as they won the game by a 10 wickets.

Jugglers batted first in the game and posted 119 runs on the scoreboard. In the second innings, Daredevils scored 35 runs in their 3.3 overs and won the game due to the D/L method. Atul Surwar-led side will hope for the history to repeat to climb up the points table from the fourth place.

Dumka Daredevils have featured in six league games and have won only two. Their last game against Dhanbad Dynamos ended in a tie.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Jugglers are at the bottom of the points table with just one victory and five losses. The team is on a three-match losing streak with their most recent loss against Singhbhum Strikers by 22 runs.

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils, here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs DUM Telecast

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils game will not be telecast in India.

JAM vs DUM Live Streaming

The Jharkhand T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JAM vs DUM Match Details

The JAM vs DUM match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi at 9:00 AM IST on June 26, Sunday.

JAM vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kumar Suraj

Vice-Captain - Supriyo Chakraborty

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kumar Kushagra

Batters: Atul Surwar, Kumar Suraj, Vivek Kumar

All-rounders: Rajandeep Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty

Bowlers: Nityanand Kashyap, Manishi, Subham Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Vishal Prasad

JAM vs DUM Probable XIs:

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Vishal Prasad, Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Rahul Prasad, Vikash Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Kamal Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh

Dumka Daredevils: Atul Surwar (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sharandeep Singh, Manishi, Subham Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Nityanand Kashyap, Avinash Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ankit Kumar, Rohit Kumar

