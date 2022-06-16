JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs Jharkhand T20 2022 Match 3, June 17, JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 9:00 am IST

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s JAM vs SIN Jharkhand T20 2022 match 3 between Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers: Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on Singhbhum Strikers in the 3rd match of the Jharkhand T20 2022 tournament. Both the teams will be playing their first match of the season. The match will begin at 9:00 am IST at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Jamshedpur Jugglers had a disappointing tournament last year as they finished at the bottom of the table. They will be looking to change their fortunes under captain Vivek Kumar.

The Singhbhum Strikers also had a bad season last year as they finished second last. They will be counting on batters Wilfred Beng and Sumit-Kumar to help them post competitive targets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

JAM vs SIN Telecast

The match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbhum Strikers will not be telecast in India.

JAM vs SIN Live Streaming

The match between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbhum Strikers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JAM vs SIN Match Details

The JAM vs SIN match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, June 17, at 9:00 am IST.

JAM vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wilfred Beng

Vice-Captain: Vinayak Vikram

Suggested Playing XI for JAM vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sumit-Kumar, Shresth Sagar

Batsmen: Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh, Rahil Khan

Advertisement

All-rounders: Atul Singh Surwar, Vinayak Vikram, Vishal Singh

Bowlers: Jaskaran Singh, Aaryamaan Lala, Bal Krishna

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strikers Possible Starting XI:

Jamshedpur Jugglers Predicted Starting Line-up: Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Umang Sethi, Rahil Khan, Rajandeep Singh, Rahul Prasad, Atul Singh Surwar, Vishal Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar

Singhbhum Strikers Predicted Starting Line-up: Wilfred Beng, Sumit-Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Amardeep Singh

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here